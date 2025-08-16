Forecast: Sct'd PM storms return Sunday

Expect Sunday to start dry with temperatures in the 70s in most places, except right at the coast where we'll see some low 80s. Sct'd storms will begin to develop around midday and will slowly spread east through the afternoon. Coverage will be a tad higher than Saturday with highs back in the 90s.

Expect a similar pattern to continue on Monday with numerous sct'd PM storms and highs in the 90s.

Changes start to show up Tue-Thu all related to Erin out in the Atlantic. As the storm goes up the coast and turns away from the US, it will pull down some slightly drier air above us, which could limit the number of showers and storms mid-week. With less pop-up PM rain, expect hotter afternoon temps.

TROPICS: Erin will make its closest approach to Puerto Rico overnight, passing more than 150 miles north of the island. Although it will not get any strong, sustained winds, there will be periodic outer rain bands moving by. These will be similar to strong afternoon thunderstorms, bringing with them localized flooding and occasional wind gusts of 40-60 mph, which could lead to isolated power outages.

Erin will move away from Puerto Rico Sunday PM and begin a more pronounced northward turn on Monday. The storm should pass between North Carolina and Bermuda mid-week as it turns away from the United States.