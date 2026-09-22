Forecast: Sct'd pop-ups return this afternoon

A little less rain today.

We're waking up to typical temps this morning, in the 70s, with mostly clear skies. A few patches of fog are possible early this morning, especially in rural areas.

We'll see sct'd pop-up showers this afternoon and evening with most of the action beginning after 2 pm. The East Coast sea breeze is likely to arrive by commute time and could increase rain coverage briefly west of I-75.

Look for a similar pattern to continue Wednesday and Thursday too. 40% rain coverage is likely each afternoon with highs around 90 degrees.

On Friday, pending the development of a Nor'easter off the coast of New England, a front should be able to push through Florida. This front will bring the driest air since March to much of Florida, making it feel more pleasant and reducing rain chances to near 0%.