Forecast: Scattered showers and storms, plenty humid too.

Lots of sct'd storms today.

July is the beginning of peak rainy season across central Florida, and the data shows that we will certainly see that today. With water temperatures now approaching 90 degrees, even during on-shore flow days, rain and storms are likely along the coast. During the afternoon, we'll see the rain shift toward the east, but additional showers are possible west of I-75 at any time today, including overnight.

It looks like we'll wake up to more morning showers along the coast on Tuesday. Temperatures will be near 80F. Expect a similar setup to today, except the coverage on Tuesday looks to be 10-20% lower than it is today.

Don't get used to the higher rain chances, however. Drier air, associated with Saharan Dust, will drop our rain coverage to just 20-30% Wednesday through Friday. With less rain, we'll see a lot more heat with highs in the mid and upper 90s.

Have a great week!