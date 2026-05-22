Forecast: Scattered storms for Memorial Day weekend

TAMPA, Fla. — Very typical weather for the Memorial Day weekend.

Today will be the driest of the Memorial Day weekend. We'll still see scattered pop-ups in the afternoon, but the coverage will be the lowest of the weekend at around 40%. Most of the storms will form away from the coast and should remain away from it through the afternoon and evening.

Saturday will start with temperatures in the 70s and mostly sunny skies. There may be a pop-up shower near some of the beaches early in the afternoon as the sea breeze begins to move east. Wait these out. The showers will move away from the coast, and much of the rest of the afternoon will be dry along the water. Later in the evening, these storms are likely to move back toward the coast, with a high chance of rain after 7 p.m.

Sunday will be similar to Saturday, except that evening coverage along the coast will be the heaviest of the weekend. Rain chances are up to 70%, but most of it will fall after 4 p.m.

Memorial Day looks typical for this time of year, with a similar pattern compared to the rest of the weekend. The morning and midday will be dry, along with much of the first half of the afternoon. It's late in the day and evening that storms are most likely. Overall, coverage on Memorial Day will be a little lower than on Sunday.

Have a great holiday weekend!