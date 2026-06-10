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Forecast: Scattered storms likely today, low 90s

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Sct'd storms today, highs in the low 90s.
June 10, 2026 WX AM
Forecast: Scattered storms likely today, low 90s
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Grab an umbrella today!

No rain out there this morning. We're waking up to temps in the 70s, higher humidity, and a few scattered clouds.

Temperatures will warm into the low 90s today. The setup is favorable for scattered rain and storms during the afternoon and evening. For some near the coast, the rain will begin as early as midday, then shift east of I-75 during the afternoon. A couple of these downpours may move back toward the coast this evening.

Look for only slightly lower rain coverage on Thursday, with continued heavier coverage along the coast on Thursday afternoon.

Beginning on Friday, it still looks like we'll see more of an onshore flow, meaning higher rain chances along the coast earlier in the day, then shifting east toward I-95 during the afternoon and evening. This will be the case through the weekend.

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