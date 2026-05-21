Forecast: Sct'd storms return later today east of Tampa

A few storms return later today.

Look for dry weather around this morning with temperatures in the 70s.

A few showers are possible close to the bay in the early afternoon as the sea breeze gets going and temperatures reach to around 90 degrees.

The action will then shift east of I-75 for much of the afternoon and evening. The heaviest rain today is likely again between Tampa and Lakeland, generally.

Coverage will remain at 30-40% each afternoon and evening into the weekend.

Our next day of heavier rain coverage looks to be on Sunday with chances up to as high as 60%.