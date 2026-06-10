Forecast: Sct'd storms to develop with highs in the low 90s.

TAMPA — Good Wednesday afternoon Tampa Bay! Oh boy is it hot and muggy outside and unfortunately, this pattern isn't going anywhere. For some the rain is isolated and near the coast, but then shifts east of I-75 during the afternoon. A couple of these downpours may move back toward the coast this evening. Some could be heavy.

Thursday is almost the same. Slightly lower rain coverage on Thursday, with continued heavier coverage along the coast on Thursday afternoon. Highs in the low 90s.

As for Friday and the weekend, it still looks like we'll see more of an onshore flow, meaning higher rain chances along the coast earlier in the day, then shifting east toward I-95 during the afternoon and evening. Temps stay hot and muggy in the low 90s. Plenty of time to be outside if you need to. It just will be toasty!

I hope you have a great day!