Forecast: Showers and storms increasing on Tuesday

TAMPA, Fla. — Good Tuesday afternoon! Hot and humid, with temps in the low to mid-90s. After 2 p.m., scattered showers will begin to develop, mostly east of the coast in the interior. These will move westward and may affect parts of the I-75 corridor and the beaches during the second half of the afternoon and evening. Pop-up showers will remain possible well after sunset.

Wednesday through Friday, temperatures will fall by 2-3 degrees, but still hot. The afternoon activity remains mostly east of I-75. The storms could produce some heavy downpours and gusty winds with an onshore flow.

The weekend looks to pull in more moisture and rain chances look to stay elevated around 60% in the afternoons and evenings. Temps will fall into the upper 80s with more cloud cover and rain.

I hope you have a great day!