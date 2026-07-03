Forecast: Showers and storms likely for the weekend

TAMPA — Good Friday evening Tampa Bay! Showers and storms continue to fizzle out this evening with temps in the 80s.

Tomorrow for July fourth here's the deal. Onshore flow is back. It is gonna rain, not all day, but don't be surprised if you get a shower or thunderstorm. Temps start off near 80 and gradually rise into the 90s. Showers start along the beaches in the morning, near Tampa at noon, and in the interior from 3-6 PM. I think 80-90% of us will be dry for fireworks.

The rest of the forecast looks hot and humid in the mid 90s. Afternoon showers and storms are likely. Welcome to July!

Have a happy and safe weekend!