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Forecast: Showers and storms linger

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
WFTS
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

TAMPA — Good Monday afternoon folks! Showers and storms continue to slowly move through the area dumping heavy rain with frequent lightning. Temps are in the mid to upper 80s and at times milder with the heavy downpours. Winds have picked up at times too and the humidity has yet to back off. An additional sea breeze storm could initiate to the east of 75 later on into the evening.

Tuesday and Wednesday are trending less wet. An additional morning chance is possible followed by an isolated chance in the interior in the afternoons and evenings. Highs hang near 90 degrees.

Thursday into the weekend another front moves through and more showers and storms are likely. Temps will trend slightly below normal with more clouds.

I hope you all stay dry!

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