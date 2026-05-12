Forecast: Showers and storms pushing through

TAMPA — Good Tuesday afternoon Tampa Bay! It is a cloudy, hot, and muggy afternoon as showers ans storms continue to move into the Tampa Bay area.

The Storm Prediction Center has us under a level 1/5 risk for strong to severe storms. Gusty winds, small hail, and an isolated waterspout can't be ruled out as the storm cluster moves on shore.

Most of us will see temps in the mid to upper 80s and low 90s if you don't see as much rain. Those that get the rain will likely cool into the 70s. It is muggy and the humidity will be a factor throughout the rest of the day. The front will continue into the early evening and a few lingering showers could continue into the overnight.

The rest of the week clears out with highs in the mid to upper 80s. The weekend goes back to summer with temps in the low 90s and afternoon showers and storms.

Stay safe and have a great day!

The outage map for WREC in Pasco, Hernando and Citrus County is reporting 400 customers without power as of 3 p.m.