Forecast: Showers and storms the afternoon and evening

TAMPA — Good Thursday evening Tampa Bay! Showers and storms are moving across the Tampa Bay area ahead of our cold front. Temps will fall into the 70s. Tomorrow morning we wake back up into the 60s. The afternoon looks to be drier with an additional shower chance mainly south of Tampa. High in the low 80s. The weekend is trending wetter ahead of our next cold front. Shower and storms chances are likely each day with high in the low 80s. Monday is where our BIG cold front moves through! Lows on Tuesday morning in the 40s and 50s. Highs will fall into the 60s maybe. Next week is trending drier! Just a big cool down on the way!

I hope you all have a great evening!