Forecast: Showers and storms this afternoon into tonight with a cold front

Today's the day! A cold front arrives this afternoon into tonight. It will bring the best chance of rain in a few weeks to the area. Unfortunately, it's not a 100% chance so some of you may miss out on the heavier rain.

The front will arrive between 1 and 4 p.m. for the Nature Coast. That's when your best chance of rain will be if you're north of I-4. From Pinellas inland on I-4, our best rain chance will be between 4 and 7 p.m. South of I-4, the best rain chance will be between 5 and 9 p.m.

Highs ahead of the front will reach the low 80s north, mid 80s I-4, with upper 80s and lower 90s south.

The front will clear the area by early Sunday morning, and that will drop temps and humidity for Sunday afternoon. Highs will reach the low to mid 80s with a significant drop in the humidity. Enjoy! It'll heat up pretty quickly next week.