Forecast: Showers and storms to close out Memorial Day

TAMPA — Good Monday everyone! Memorial Day is coming to a close and most of us are in the upper 80s and low 90s with a few showers and storms. Most of the rain will continue around the 75 corridor and push west. Temps will fall for those that see showers and storms.

Tuesday starts off muggy in the mid to upper 70s with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs again stay at about 90 degrees. A very similar weather set up to Monday is likely again on Tuesday.

The rest of the week we see the winds switch a bit and a wetter weather pattern sets up. This will bring a chance of showers along the coast earlier in the day and shift some of the heaviest late-day rain farther east by the evening.

Off-shore flow returns this weekend along with much higher moisture levels. This will mean a higher chance of rain and more clouds, which may keep some towns in the 80s on both weekend days.

I hope you have a great week ahead!