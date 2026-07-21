Forecast: Showers taper off with breezy winds

TAMPA, Fla. — Good Tuesday morning, Tampa Bay! It is a warm start with temps near 80 degrees and a mix of sun and clouds. A few showers are possible before noon west of I-75 as Bertha moves away from us.

Residual gusts are possible too. At times up to 30 mph. Isolated showers have a better chance this afternoon and evening as highs hit 90 degrees. A high rip risk is also active for today as well.

Wednesday and Thursday temps remain in the low 90s feeling like the triple digits. Skies are trending drier with 20% chances of rain each day. Friday into the weekend flips the summer-time switch. Highs in the low to mid 90s with isolated PM showers and storms. Mainly in the interior.

I hope you have a great day!