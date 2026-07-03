Forecast: Showers wrap up, more on the way for the weekend

TAMPA — Good Thursday evening Tampa Bay! Showers and storms wrap up with more rain on the way this weekend. Buckle up!

Winds shift out of the southeast on Friday. Temps start off in the 70s with sun and clouds. Rain coverage and push up the timing to earlier in the day. Coverage may be 60-70% with highs around 90.

As for the holiday weekend, we switch back to onshore flow and southwest winds. This means a chance of showers along the coast in the morning. Check the radar before you head out Saturday morning; there may be some rain and lightning along the coast. By the afternoon and especially the evening, I think most of the rain will be well to the east of us, giving us a pretty good forecast for fireworks displays on Saturday evening along our coast.

Next week looks hot, muggy, with afternoon showers and storms! A true Florida July!