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Forecast: Slightly better rain chance today but still below average

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Slightly better rain chance today
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Sunday, September 6, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Expect a slightly better chance for a few coastal morning showers with a push inland in the afternoon. The west wind continues and it will give us a 40% chance for a few coastal showers through lunchtime.

After 1 p.m., everything shifts inland with the highest coverage over to I-95 by the evening.

Labor Day, expect a higher chance for showers and storms, even though the west wind continues. A weak cold front will move into North Florida, and that will enhance the rain chance. I've got your forecast at 60% for Monday.

By Wednesday, we'll see the east wind return, but only for a day or two before we go back to the west wind by the end of the week.

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