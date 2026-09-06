Forecast: Slightly better rain chance today but still below average

Expect a slightly better chance for a few coastal morning showers with a push inland in the afternoon. The west wind continues and it will give us a 40% chance for a few coastal showers through lunchtime.

After 1 p.m., everything shifts inland with the highest coverage over to I-95 by the evening.

Labor Day, expect a higher chance for showers and storms, even though the west wind continues. A weak cold front will move into North Florida, and that will enhance the rain chance. I've got your forecast at 60% for Monday.

By Wednesday, we'll see the east wind return, but only for a day or two before we go back to the west wind by the end of the week.