Forecast: Slow improvements coming

We're slowly climbing out of this cold snap today.

Make sure you're still thinking "northern winter" as you get ready to step out the door this morning. Winds this morning are much lighter compared to what we saw early Sunday. That's allowing some VERY cold pockets to develop with a few locations north of the Bay falling into the 10s this morning. Most of us, however, are in the 20s and 30s. Skies will be sunny today, and highs will warm into the 50s.

We'll start cold again on Tuesday morning, but not quite as cold. Temperatures in some locations will actually manage to stay above freezing overnight. Tuesday afternoon looks mostly sunny and milder with highs in the 60s.

Even milder weather is likely for Wednesday, with highs climbing back into the 70s after starting in the 40s early. Look for sunshine for much of Wednesday, with clouds increasing late. Those clouds will bring us a few showers late Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Although it will cool down behind the showers for Thursday and Friday, it will not get as cold as we've seen. This next system is coming from the Pacific, so it doesn't have much cold air associated with it.

Stay warm!