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Forecast: Slowly getting closer to a mid week pattern change

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
A few storms through sunset tonight
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Tuesday, August 25, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Expect a 40-50% rain chance today inland with a 30% chance at the coast. The southwest wind continues and that will push the more widespread storm coverage today inland.

Tomorrow, our winds turn to southerly. That will give us a low threat for early showers and storms, with the sea breeze becoming active a little later in the morning, closer to noon.

Thursday, our winds shift out of the southeast. This will get us back to a typical rainy season pattern where our sea breeze will fire up a storm or two at the coast early in the afternoon, with the Atlantic sea breeze heading west to our coast. Where the two boundaries meet, we'll see a 60% rain chance, and that will most likely be in our coastal counties along the 75 corridor.

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