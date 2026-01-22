Forecast: Snow, sleet and ice to hit Southeast and beyond

A powerful winter storm is expected to bring snow, sleet, and freezing rain from Texas through the Carolinas, with impacts likely extending into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast. While the Tampa Bay area will see warm weather into the weekend, another blast of cold air arrives early next week.

The Euro has shifted the heaviest snow band farther NORTH. As we've been saying, just like hurricane season, a subtle track change can have a big impact on who sees what.

Heavy snow shifting north into the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and interior Northeast

• Dangerous ice zone setting up across parts of the Mid-South and Carolinas

• Severe travel impacts expected Friday through Monday.

• Power outage potential where freezing rain piles up

Bottom line:

This is shaping up to be a high-impact winter storm, but exact details will come into focus inside 48 hours.