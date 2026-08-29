Forecast: Southeast winds are back with higher rain chances later today

Our east/southeast wind has FINALLY returned! That will bring back the highest rain coverage to our coastal counties later in the afternoon and evening.

The east/southeast wind will hold our sea breeze west of I-75 this weekend. The East Coast sea breeze will move west and where the two come together, widespread storms will fire up. Rain chances are at 70% along the coast, with 40% in our inland spots well east of 75.

This same set up continues through Sunday. Our Gulf sea breeze will fire up a storm or two before 3 pm, but the most widespread rain will be between 4 and 9 p.m.

Monday's rain chance reaches 80%! The bulk of the 80% chance will fall between 4 and 10 p.m. just like the weekend. High rain chances continue through all of next week, but come down just a little to 60% starting Wednesday.