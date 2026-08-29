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Forecast: Southeast winds are back with higher rain chances later today

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
High rain chance later today along the coast
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, August 29, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Our east/southeast wind has FINALLY returned! That will bring back the highest rain coverage to our coastal counties later in the afternoon and evening.

The east/southeast wind will hold our sea breeze west of I-75 this weekend. The East Coast sea breeze will move west and where the two come together, widespread storms will fire up. Rain chances are at 70% along the coast, with 40% in our inland spots well east of 75.

This same set up continues through Sunday. Our Gulf sea breeze will fire up a storm or two before 3 pm, but the most widespread rain will be between 4 and 9 p.m.

Monday's rain chance reaches 80%! The bulk of the 80% chance will fall between 4 and 10 p.m. just like the weekend. High rain chances continue through all of next week, but come down just a little to 60% starting Wednesday.

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