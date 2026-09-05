Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Southwest wind returns lowering the rain risk this weekend

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Southwest wind returns lowering the rain chance
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast with Jason for Saturday, September 5, 2026
One Minute Weather Tampa Bay 28
Posted

Happy Saturday!

Expect partly cloudy skies today with a change in the rain forecast thanks to the southwest wind returning. That wind flow off the Gulf will give us a better chance for a few showers and storms at the coast through lunch time, followed by a much higher risk well inland.

Coastal areas are looking at a 30% chance this morning for showers and storms. Inland spots, you'll see a 40% chance this afternoon. The highest rain coverage shift over to the East Coast where it will be 60-80% there.

We'll repeat today's forecast tomorrow, with a slightly higher rain chance at 40% along the coast, with a 50% chance inland.

Labor Day, the southwest wind continues, but moisture will be a little higher so rain chances are up to 60%.

The southeast wind looks to return by mid week next week, which will change the rain chances and timing back to favor our coast in the afternoon and evening.

Report a typo

New mobile app for iOS and Android. Our news is streaming any time you want to watch with our 24/7 streaming channel and video on demand clips.

FREE Local News & Weather on Your Phone or Streaming TV. Click Here.