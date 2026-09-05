Forecast: Southwest wind returns lowering the rain risk this weekend

Happy Saturday!

Expect partly cloudy skies today with a change in the rain forecast thanks to the southwest wind returning. That wind flow off the Gulf will give us a better chance for a few showers and storms at the coast through lunch time, followed by a much higher risk well inland.

Coastal areas are looking at a 30% chance this morning for showers and storms. Inland spots, you'll see a 40% chance this afternoon. The highest rain coverage shift over to the East Coast where it will be 60-80% there.

We'll repeat today's forecast tomorrow, with a slightly higher rain chance at 40% along the coast, with a 50% chance inland.

Labor Day, the southwest wind continues, but moisture will be a little higher so rain chances are up to 60%.

The southeast wind looks to return by mid week next week, which will change the rain chances and timing back to favor our coast in the afternoon and evening.