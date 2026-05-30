Forecast: Staying mostly cloudy heading into Sunday with a few storms

Expect pretty similar conditions Sunday to what we had today with mostly cloudy skies, some sun peeking through at times, with a few isolated showers and storms.

Temps will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s with heat indices in the upper 90s. No big changes are expected until the middle of the week next week.

Tonight, models are showing we may see a late season cold front try and push into the area by Wednesday. If that verifies, we'll see our best chance of rain then, followed by a lower rain chance for the rest of the week.

Not all forecast models agree on that right now, so stay tuned, and we'll update as we get a little more info over the next day or so.