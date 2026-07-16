2 deputies, suspect shot on West Shell Point Road in Ruskin: HCSO

RUSKIN, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister said two deputies have been shot after an incident.

Sheriff Chronister posted two short videos on social media showing the deputies on stretchers and being airlifted to the hospital.

The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting was at West Shell Point Road in Ruskin.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

HCSO said two deputies are being transported Tampa General Hospital.

The suspect was also shot and is being transported to the hospital.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

Tampa Bay 28's Jada Williams is on the scene of the shooting and Tampa Bay 28's Chad Mills will be at the hospital.

Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office

This is a breaking news story. Stay with Tampa Bay 28 on all platforms for the latest information as it becomes available.