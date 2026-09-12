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Forecast: Storms around for late-afternoon plans and move west by late-evening

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Storms around for late-afternoon plans and move west by late-evening
Forecast Tampa Bay Sept. 12
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Posted

TAMPA, Fla. — Good Saturday morning to you! If you are out and about Saturday afternoon, be on the lookout for storms forming closer to the I-75 corridor. Pockets of heavy rain and frequent lightning are possible within the storms.

Storms move west throughout the afternoon into early evening. By dinner time, a few storms are still possible closer to the bay and over to coastal neighborhoods. If you are heading to the Rays game, storms may be around as you walk into Tropicana Field.

For the Bruno Mars concert at Raymond James Stadium, you may be driving through rain and storms to get to your event. By the time you start walking to your seats, storms should be moving out of the area.

Expect the same type of setup for your Sunday plans, too.

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