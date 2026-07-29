Forecast: Storms hang around throughout the day

TAMPA — Good Wednesday afternoon and evening Tampa Bay! Showers and storms continue to fire up from west to east throughout the day. Highs in the upper 80s but with the heat index feeling over 100+. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Citrus County until 7 PM.

A stronger front will approach central Florida on Thursday. Look for a more active day of showers and storms Thursday, including in the morning. Areas of heavy rain will be possible, and temperatures will likely stay in the 80s all day.

Friday and through the weekend, the front sits around and slowly weakens. Each day there will be a 60% chance of showers and storms. No one day will be a washout, but definitely keep an eye on the radar through the weekend.

I hope you have a great day!