Forecast: Summer-like stretch

TAMPA — Hey Tampa Bay! Skies continue to remain nice, dry and warm across the bay area. This afternoon we can't rule out an isolated shower, but 90% stay dry. Temps hang into the 70s this evening with dry skies. The rest of the week sets up a true summertime pattern. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, mostly sunny skies with a very small shower chance in the afternoon and evening and lows in the upper 60s. The weekend could be record breaking in terms of the heat. Enjoy it!

I hope you have a great day!