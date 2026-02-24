Forecast: Sun & a little Warmer

A little warmer today with plenty of sunshine and light winds. Highs will be near 60 degrees. Clear skies overnight will allow temps to fall near freezing, but not likely below.

A Frost Advisory is in effect for inland areas as a result of the near freezing temps. Tomorrow morning's lows will be between the low 30s and low 40s.

Lots of sun and dry conditions on Wednesday will allow us to warm to nearly 70.

Our next chance for much needed rain will be Friday into Saturday as temps level off near 80 in the afternoons & low 60s overnight. We will not have a big chill behind this rain.