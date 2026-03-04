Forecast: Sun, clouds, warm & muggy

A few showers are possible late this afternoon and into the evening, but they would be very isolated. Most of us will just be warm and muggy through sunset. Highs in the mid-80s.

Partly cloudy to mostly clear overnight with lows in the 60s.

Thursday and Friday will bring a higher chance for showers and possibly a few storms in the afternoons as we reach highs in the mid-80s.

Rain chances come down as we head into the weekend and temperatures remain the same with lows in the 60s & highs in the mid 80s.