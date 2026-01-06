Forecast: 70s and 80s across the Tampa Bay area as we head into the afternoon Tuesday

The rest of the afternoon looks beautiful with lots of sunshine, just a few fair-weather clouds, and temperatures climbing through the 70s. We'll make it to 80 degrees across many of our inland suburbs, while areas near the water will remain in the mid to upper 70s. If you started the day with long sleeves, you'll likely want to swap out for a t-shirt.

No need for an umbrella though! Rain chances remain near zero for the rest of the day and into tonight. Temps will drop into the 60s quickly after sunset, then level off in the low 60s as clouds and fog begin to move in overnight.

More patchy low clouds and fog are possible on Wednesday morning. In fact, fog is expected to be present across the region from Wednesday through Saturday in the morning. The afternoons will be warm with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s. By Friday and Saturday, some towns east of I-75 may see highs in the mid-80s.

Tuesday's high temperatures

Rainfall is not a big threat over the next several days. However, as moisture levels increase, a brief shower is possible across the Nature Coast tonight and around Tampa Bay midday Wednesday.

Weekend planner

By the weekend, a cold front will move through the area. This should allow the temps to fall into the 50s on Sunday morning and only reach the 70s on Sunday afternoon, with dropping humidity throughout the day.

Next week is looking like it will start cooler. Highs may stay in the 60s for many from Monday to Wednesday afternoon.