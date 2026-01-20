Forecast: Sunny & a little warmer

Sunny and dry for the rest of the day with slightly warmer temps. Highs will be in the 60s wide spread across the area. Which is still pretty chilly for most Floridians!

Lows overnight will be a little more comfortable in the 40s to low 50s, but still below average for this time of year. A few clouds, but no rain in sight.

Wednesday will be warmer in the afternoon with highs in the mid 70s. Clouds will increase but we stay dry.

Our next chance for rain may come on Thursday, but chances appear to be decreasing the closer we get.