Forecast: Sunny and breezy skies continue

TAMPA — Good Tuesday afternoon Tampa Bay! It's still mostly sunny and breezy across our skies. Temps still in the upper 70s and low 80s. Gusts at times are still noticeable in the 30 mph range. Burn restrictions are in place in Citrus, Hernando, and Pasco counties till the end for the day today. A small craft advisory is still in effect until Wednesday too. Temps fall into the 70s with dry skies this evening and into the overnight.

Throughout the rest of the week temps will stay above normal in the mid 80s with a tad more humidity. Winds stay elevated through Friday. An additional 20% chance of afternoon showers and storms are possible mainly in the interior as we get closer to the weekend.

Rain chances stay low, but look slightly better for the weekend, but definitely not a washout for Halloween. We will keep ya posted if anything changes!

Have a great day!