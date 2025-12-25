Forecast: Sunny and dry Christmas Day

TAMPA, Fla. — Good Thursday morning, Tampa Bay! I hope you all have a Merry Christmas! Plenty of time to spend outside today with those new toys as highs remain well above normal.

High pressure continues settles in, leaving us sunny and dry. Morning lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs near 80 degrees. A little bit of fog is possible each morning this week.

Travel should be easy in and around the Tampa Bay area. Next week, a BIG cold front moves through. Still looks rain-free, but highs could drop into the low 60s with lows in the 40s or cooler. We will keep an eye on it as we get into next week.

Merry Christmas, y'all! Have a happy and safe holiday.