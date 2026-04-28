Forecast: Sunny and hot today

Another hot, but this time dry, afternoon.

It's noticeably less hot and humid this morning. Northeast winds have brought with them some less humid air. That drier air has allowed temperatures to fall into the 60s this morning, which is 5-8 degrees cooler than Monday morning.

Northeast breezes will continue all day. This will push the heat back toward the coast, with those in the I-75 corridor returning to temperatures in the low 90s this afternoon. Because of lower humidity, rain is not expected today or tomorrow.

For those going to the BTS concern tonight, look for temps in the low 90s as parking opens up. By 8 p.m., that temperature will likely fall to the low 80s, which is about 4 degrees warmer compared to the temperatures over the weekend.

No rain is expected through the rest of the workweek. Humidity levels will slowly climb.

Both major models continue to show a storm system with a front moving through on Sunday. This front may be strong enough to produce lots of clouds and widespread rain, keeping temps cooler for Sunday and the start of next week.

Have a great Tuesday!