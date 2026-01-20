Forecast: Sunny and milder today

Sunny today and milder too.

You'll still need your heavy coat this morning with temperatures in the 20s, 30s, and low 40s. Wind chills at times are dipping into the 20s, too. The afternoon looks sunny and cool enough to carry around a jacket or sweatshirt with highs in the 60s. The breeze will make it feel cooler at times, especially in the shade.

Milder weather returns tomorrow and will likely stick around through the weekend. That means highs back into the 70s by tomorrow and maybe even near 80 by the end of the week or the weekend. The humidity will increase too, making for milder mornings in the 50s and 60s.

There may be a major winter storm developing and passing to our north late in the week and this weekend. It doesn't look to impact us with anything severe, but a few pop-up showers will be possible east of I-75 beginning on Friday and through the weekend.

Have a great Tuesday!