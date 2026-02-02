Forecast: Sunny & Chilly

Lots of sunshine with highs in the 50s. Long sleeves might be needed but you can leave the umbrellas behind!

Overnight the temps will drop below freeing in our northern counties (Citrus & Hernando) as well as the rest of the area away from the coast. Near the coast, temps will remain in the mid to upper 30s. Clear skies as well.

After a very cold start on Tuesday morning, sunshine warms us up much more quickly. We make it to highs in the mid 60s to upper 60s while staying dry.

Our next chance for rain comes overnight Wednesday through early Thursday as our next cold front arrives.