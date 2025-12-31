Forecast: Sunny & chilly on Wednesday

Freeze warning tonight for Citrus, Hernando & Pasco counties until 9 AM Wednesday. Temperatures as low as 28º in these counties.

Elsewhere, Wednesday will start in the 30s except right at the coast, where we'll see 40s. Some pockets of temps around 31-33º are possible south of I-4 & east of I-75 on Wednesday morning.

Overall, we'll see more sunshine on Wednesday compared to Tuesday. Temperatures will still remain cool with highs only around 60º.

The warm-up begins on Thursday. Morning temps will still be chilly in the upper 30s & low to mid-40s, but afternoon highs will reach 66-72º & widespread 70s will return by Friday & the weekend.

Right now, it looks like rain will be in the forecast Saturday afternoon & evening with likely impacts to the Bucs game in Tampa. Kick off is Saturday at 4:30pm.