Forecast: Sunny & chilly through this evening

Clear and chilly through the rest of the day with highs near 60 if you are lucky. No rain in sight with plenty of sun through sunset.

Lows overnight under mostly clear skies will be a little more comfortable, with most temps above freezing to the mid 40s.

Saturday will be partly sunny and dry with clouds increasing in the afternoon and evening. There will be a nice warm-up with highs in the low 70s. Rain chances pick up in the evening with most of the rain from our next front coming through on Sunday morning.

Sunday morning begins mild with temps in the mid 40s to mid 50s with showers. Then clearing through the afternoon with highs in the low 60s.

Monday morning brings another big chill with lows in the 20s & 30s.