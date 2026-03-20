Forecast: Sunny, dry and warm weekend ahead

Expect a beautiful weekend ahead as we get ready to end Spring Break. Today, expect skies to remain clear with highs in the upper 70s along the coast, with low 80s inland. Tonight, lows will fall back into the 40s and 50s, so if you're out late, you'll want at least a sweatshirt.

Saturday, expect sunny skies with highs near 80 west of I-75, with low to mid 80s inland. Humidity stays comfortable as well and that will allow our lows overnight into Sunday morning to drop back into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

Sunday, expect sunny skies with highs getting a little warmer. We'll see our winds begin to shift more easterly and that will allow us to get into the low to mid 80s area wide. Expect more of the same through all of next week, with highs climbing into the mid 80s by Wednesday.

There will be a slow increase in humidity next week that will gradually give us a slight shower or isolated t-storm chance. That chance will stay low, 10-30% through next weekend.