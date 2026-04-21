Forecast: Sunny, dry, gusty winds expected

Sunny, warm and dry through the rest of the day with highs in the mid 80s.

Low humidity and gusty winds have increased the risk of fires again today. Winds will begin to decrease and humidity will gradually increase through the week.

Overnight expect mostly clear skies and another cool start in the morning with temps in the low 60s.

Highs will remain in the mid-80s through the week, with little to no chance of rain. Lows will gradually rise back to average in the mid-60s through the end of the week.