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Forecast: Sunny, dry, gusty winds expected

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Sunny, dry, gusty winds
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Shay Ryan on Tuesday, April 21, 2026
Forecast: 4-21
Posted
and last updated

Sunny, warm and dry through the rest of the day with highs in the mid 80s.

Low humidity and gusty winds have increased the risk of fires again today. Winds will begin to decrease and humidity will gradually increase through the week.

Overnight expect mostly clear skies and another cool start in the morning with temps in the low 60s.

Highs will remain in the mid-80s through the week, with little to no chance of rain. Lows will gradually rise back to average in the mid-60s through the end of the week.

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