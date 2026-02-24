Forecast: Sunny, less windy but still chilly

Cold weather continues today.

Freezing temperatures are likely in some towns, especially north of the Bay, through 9 am. We'll stay in the 40s through at least mid-morning, warming into the 50s by midday. Many towns along and south of I-4 will get into the low 60s briefly this afternoon. The 60s will only last a couple of hours, so keep your jacket nearby. Bring the sunglasses and sunscreen too, as it will remain very sunny.

Wednesday morning will be cold again. Lots of low 40s and mid to upper 30s, but most should stay above freezing. The big warm-up happens Wednesday afternoon when temperatures warm into the mid-70s in many locations under sunny skies.

No more cold weather in sight for the next 7-10 days. Our next storm system will not be an arctic one, but rather one from the Pacific. These systems tend to carry more moisture and a lot less cold weather. This next storm system, which arrives late on Friday and Saturday, looks to bring no cold weather at all. Instead, we'll see decent rain chances, with the potential for heavy downpours, on Friday night and Saturday. The rain will be scattered but hopefully will bring some much-needed drought relief.

Have a great Tuesday!