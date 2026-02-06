Forecast: Sunny & mild today

Sunny and mild today.

A streak of beautiful weather begins today across our area. The morning will still be cold with temperatures in the 20s well north of Tampa, while most see 30s & 40s. Light winds will make it feel colder at times.

This afternoon looks beautiful with temperatures eventually climbing into the low 60s. A northwest breeze will make it feel cooler at times, especially in the shade.

If you're going to the state fair tonight or in the evenings this weekend, absolutely bring a heavier jacket or thicker sweatshirt. Daytime temperatures will be in the mid-70s, but the evenings will cool very quickly into the 50s and even the upper 40s before the gates close.

Next week continues to look warm & dry with highs making it into the mid-70s by Tuesday & Wednesday with milder morning lows in the 50s. Another front will likely cool us off slightly next weekend.

Have a great weekend!