Forecast: Sunny, nice and warm

TAMPA — Good Tuesday, Tampa Bay! It is another really nice and sunny day here in the Bay area with temps in the mid to upper 80s. Humidity is still more manageable. Tonight stays dry, with temps in the mid to upper 70s.

Wednesday brings a wind shift back to our skies, and humidity is a bit more noticeable. Thursday and Friday, a bit more moisture sneaks in as a front pushes through. We will see just how far it dips as that will tell us how mild we will get! The weekend scales back on rain chances for now.

I hope you all have a great day!