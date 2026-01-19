Forecast: Sunny Skies & Chilly Temps

Clear skies, chilly temps and dry conditions for the remainder of the day and evening. Highs will struggle to get to 60 briefly in Tampa before cooling off into the 40s overnight.

Clear skies will remain overnight and into Tuesday. Morning lows will be chilly enough to require jackets again, but not as many areas will fall below freezing. Most lows will be in the low 30s to low 40s.

Lots of sun and dry conditions will allow us to warm up to the mid 60s in the afternoon, but that is still below average for this time of year.

Temps will warm up to average by Wednesday afternoon. Our next chance for rain holds off until Thursday, but the chances remain low right now.