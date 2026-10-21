Forecast: Sunny skies, gusty winds after dark

Good morning, Tampa Bay! If you’re stepping out the door early this Wednesday morning, it feels fantastic out there. Right now across the area, we’re seeing clear skies with temperatures sitting in the low 60s in Tampa and upper 50s inland, paired with a gentle northeast breeze around 7 to 9 mph and dew points held down in the mid-50s. That post-frontal dry air mass remains firmly in control. For today, expect another stellar setup: wall-to-wall sunshine with afternoon highs topping out right at 82 degrees, comfortable northeast winds near 10 mph, and zero chance of rain. Clear skies continue tonight, dropping temperatures back down to a crisp 62 degrees overnight.

Looking ahead through the rest of the workweek and into the weekend, our quiet, comfortable weather pattern holds strong, but the wind is set to make a big comeback. Thursday brings another sunny, slightly cooler day with highs near 80 degrees and overnight lows hovering in the low 60s. Friday follows suit around 81 degrees under bright blue skies. By Saturday and Sunday, a reinforcing surface ridge building down the eastern seaboard significantly tightens our local pressure gradient. While rain chances remain near zero and daytime highs stay capped in the low 80s, expect breezy to downright windy conditions to develop, with northeast winds gusting over 20 to 25 mph. It will make for great running and patio weather, but plan for a stiff headwind on outdoor bike rides and rough, choppy conditions if you're taking the boat out on the bay or Gulf!