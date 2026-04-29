Forecast: Sunny Skies Now, Weekend Rain Ahead for Tampa Bay

It’s a picture-perfect evening for Game Five fans heading to Amalie Arena, with clear blue skies, comfortable west winds, and no rain in sight. Temperatures are sitting in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees across the area, and the dry streak will hold through Friday. A few clouds and an isolated shower may pop up along the Gulf coast tomorrow or Friday, but most of the Tampa Bay area will remain dry.

Changes arrive this weekend when a cold front pushes in. Rain chances increase late Saturday night into Sunday morning, with totals averaging around an inch, though, as is typical for May in Florida, some neighborhoods could see much more while others get none at all. The rain should clear out by Sunday afternoon, making way for drier weather as the new week begins.