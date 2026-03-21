Forecast: Sunny skies this weekend as we wrap up Spring Break

Expect a beautiful weekend with sunny skies and warm temperatures! This is the type of weather we love to see for the remainder of Spring Break!

Today, we'll see highs topping out in the upper 70s and lower 80s. The humidity is also very comfortable. Low temperatures tonight will drop back into the 40s north of I-4 with 50s south.

Sunday, we'll see sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s inland, with upper 70s and lower 80s along the coast.

Heading back to school and work next week, the forecast will stay dry. A few pop up showers and storms will be possible from Tuesday on, but coverage will be very low. Temperatures begin to climb and will reach the mid to upper 80s inland by mid-week, with low to mid 80s at the coast.