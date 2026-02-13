Forecast: Sunny & warm

Hazy sunshine makes way for a mix of sun and clouds with temps in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon. Mostly clear skies by sunset will allow temps to fall quickly into the 50s overnight. Much less likely that fog will develop overnight.

Valentine's Day will bring a mix of sun & clouds with near zero chance for rain. Highs will be in the mid 70s to low 80s. There will be increasing clouds late in the day with a chance for fog overnight. Lows will be in the 50s.

Sunday will be warm in the mid to upper 70s with rain chances increasing to the north after sunset. Rain coverage will move south overnight into Monday morning before tapering off.