Forecast: Sunny, warm and dry for Christmas Eve

TAMPA — Good Wednesday morning Tampa Bay! I hope you all have a Merry Christmas Eve! We are on this nice list this year and the weather today into the weekend looks fantastic. High pressure settles in leading us sunny & dry. Morning lows in the 50s and 60s. Highs near 80 degrees. A little bit of fog is possible each morning this week. Travel should be easy in and around the Bay Area. Next week a BIG cold front moves through. Still looks rain-free, but highs could drop into the low 60s with lows in the 40s or cooler. We will keep an eye on it as we get closer.

Please have a happy and safe holiday!