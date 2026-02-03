Forecast: Sunny & warmer

Warming up some this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Plenty of sun and dry. Overnight there will only be a few areas to the north with a chance for frost (Citrus & Hernando counties). Other areas will be chilly, but above freezing.

Wednesday is warmer from start to finish with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be near 70. Clouds increase after sunset and the next chance for rain moves through overnight and into Thursday morning.

Thursday morning starts mild and wet near 50 degrees then dries out as temps near 60 and begin to drop as the skies clear. Friday morning we are back in the 30s. Talk about a roller coaster ride!