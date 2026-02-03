Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  WX Alerts
Weather

Actions

Forecast: Sunny & warmer

Florida's Most Accurate Forecast
Forecast 1-30
WFTS
Forecast 1-30
Florida's Most Accurate Forecast for Tampa Bay from Tampa Bay 28 Meteorologist Shay Ryan on Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Posted
and last updated

Warming up some this afternoon with highs in the mid 60s. Plenty of sun and dry. Overnight there will only be a few areas to the north with a chance for frost (Citrus & Hernando counties). Other areas will be chilly, but above freezing.

Wednesday is warmer from start to finish with a mix of sun and clouds. Highs will be near 70. Clouds increase after sunset and the next chance for rain moves through overnight and into Thursday morning.

Thursday morning starts mild and wet near 50 degrees then dries out as temps near 60 and begin to drop as the skies clear. Friday morning we are back in the 30s. Talk about a roller coaster ride!

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo